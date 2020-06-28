All apartments in Los Angeles
6501 Bonner Ave
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

6501 Bonner Ave

6501 Bonner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6501 Bonner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled & Renovated Home - Property Id: 206329

GORGEOUS & SPACIOUS
4 BEDS 2 BATHS 1600 SQFT
FULLY REMODELED & RENOVATED
WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING
CENTRAL AC/HEAT
QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS
STAINLESS APPLIANCES
ONE YEAR LEASE
TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES
1 SMALL PET OK WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206329
Property Id 206329

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5542816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 Bonner Ave have any available units?
6501 Bonner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 Bonner Ave have?
Some of 6501 Bonner Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 Bonner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6501 Bonner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 Bonner Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 Bonner Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6501 Bonner Ave offer parking?
No, 6501 Bonner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6501 Bonner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 Bonner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 Bonner Ave have a pool?
No, 6501 Bonner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6501 Bonner Ave have accessible units?
No, 6501 Bonner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 Bonner Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 Bonner Ave has units with dishwashers.
