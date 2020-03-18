Rent Calculator
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:18 AM
650 Levering Ave
650 Levering Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
650 Levering Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Very spacious 3 bedroom updated apartment walking distance to UCLA with swimming pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 650 Levering Ave have any available units?
650 Levering Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 650 Levering Ave have?
Some of 650 Levering Ave's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 650 Levering Ave currently offering any rent specials?
650 Levering Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Levering Ave pet-friendly?
No, 650 Levering Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 650 Levering Ave offer parking?
Yes, 650 Levering Ave offers parking.
Does 650 Levering Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Levering Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Levering Ave have a pool?
Yes, 650 Levering Ave has a pool.
Does 650 Levering Ave have accessible units?
No, 650 Levering Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Levering Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Levering Ave has units with dishwashers.
