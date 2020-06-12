All apartments in Los Angeles
649 Gayley Ave - Listing
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

649 Gayley Ave - Listing

649 Gayley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

649 Gayley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Whether you'll be in L.A. for an internship, summer classes, or just a great time, spending the summer at 649 Gayley offers a unique chance to live in a social environment with other college students. During the summer, fraternity members fill around a quarter of the rooms, and the rest are rented by students from UCLA and all across the country.

We are open for summer rental beginning Friday June 19th and end our summer housing period on Sunday September 13th.

Our room rates are as follows:
Triple Room: $450 per month
Double Room: $550 per month
Single Room: $900 per month

If you're interested in this opportunity, check out our website at: https://cleanfloorslockingdoors.com/ucla-home/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Gayley Ave - Listing have any available units?
649 Gayley Ave - Listing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Gayley Ave - Listing have?
Some of 649 Gayley Ave - Listing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Gayley Ave - Listing currently offering any rent specials?
649 Gayley Ave - Listing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Gayley Ave - Listing pet-friendly?
No, 649 Gayley Ave - Listing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 649 Gayley Ave - Listing offer parking?
No, 649 Gayley Ave - Listing does not offer parking.
Does 649 Gayley Ave - Listing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Gayley Ave - Listing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Gayley Ave - Listing have a pool?
No, 649 Gayley Ave - Listing does not have a pool.
Does 649 Gayley Ave - Listing have accessible units?
No, 649 Gayley Ave - Listing does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Gayley Ave - Listing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Gayley Ave - Listing has units with dishwashers.
