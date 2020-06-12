649 Gayley Ave - Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Whether you'll be in L.A. for an internship, summer classes, or just a great time, spending the summer at 649 Gayley offers a unique chance to live in a social environment with other college students. During the summer, fraternity members fill around a quarter of the rooms, and the rest are rented by students from UCLA and all across the country.



We are open for summer rental beginning Friday June 19th and end our summer housing period on Sunday September 13th.



Our room rates are as follows:

Triple Room: $450 per month

Double Room: $550 per month

Single Room: $900 per month



If you're interested in this opportunity, check out our website at: https://cleanfloorslockingdoors.com/ucla-home/