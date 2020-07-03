All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

649 E 87th Street

649 East 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

649 East 87th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Congress Southeast

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lower level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit being remodeled and will be ready by December 28, comes with 2 parking spaces. rent includes water, sewer and trash removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 E 87th Street have any available units?
649 E 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 649 E 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 E 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 E 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 649 E 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 649 E 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 649 E 87th Street offers parking.
Does 649 E 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 E 87th Street have a pool?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 649 E 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 E 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 649 E 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

