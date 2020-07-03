Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 649 E 87th Street.
649 E 87th Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
649 E 87th Street
649 East 87th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
649 East 87th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Congress Southeast
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lower level 2 bedroom 1 bath unit being remodeled and will be ready by December 28, comes with 2 parking spaces. rent includes water, sewer and trash removal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 649 E 87th Street have any available units?
649 E 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 649 E 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 E 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 E 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 649 E 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 649 E 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 649 E 87th Street offers parking.
Does 649 E 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 E 87th Street have a pool?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 649 E 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 E 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 649 E 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 E 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
