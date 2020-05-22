All apartments in Los Angeles
6479 Lexington Ave
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:27 PM

6479 Lexington Ave

6479 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6479 Lexington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant counter-tops and laminated wood flooring throughout the apartment with tiles in the kitchen.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*laminated wood flooring*
*spot lights in living room*
*lots of natural light*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*

utilities:
water included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,595.00, DEPOSIT $1,595.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4773255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6479 Lexington Ave have any available units?
6479 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6479 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 6479 Lexington Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6479 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6479 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6479 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6479 Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6479 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 6479 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6479 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6479 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6479 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 6479 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6479 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 6479 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6479 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6479 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
