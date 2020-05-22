6479 Lexington Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils range

This apartment is a beautiful *newly renovated* (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in hollywood!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant counter-tops and laminated wood flooring throughout the apartment with tiles in the kitchen.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Apartment features:

*living-room/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*elegant counter-tops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*laminated wood flooring*

*spot lights in living room*

*lots of natural light*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*



utilities:

water included!!!



This apartmnet is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,595.00, DEPOSIT $1,595.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



(RLNE4773255)