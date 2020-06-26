Rent Calculator
647 W 19th
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 10
647 W 19th
647 West 19th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
647 West 19th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
Large upper 2 bedroom with 2 baths, laundry in unit, 2 car tandem enclosed parking, very well maintained property. Wall to wall carpeting, build in appliances in the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 647 W 19th have any available units?
647 W 19th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 647 W 19th have?
Some of 647 W 19th's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 647 W 19th currently offering any rent specials?
647 W 19th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 W 19th pet-friendly?
No, 647 W 19th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 647 W 19th offer parking?
Yes, 647 W 19th offers parking.
Does 647 W 19th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 W 19th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 W 19th have a pool?
No, 647 W 19th does not have a pool.
Does 647 W 19th have accessible units?
No, 647 W 19th does not have accessible units.
Does 647 W 19th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 W 19th has units with dishwashers.
