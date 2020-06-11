647 W. 18th Street - 306

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated range oven

**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**



All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **



**Flat Utility Fee of $50 will be charged every month**



GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FRWY AND ENTERTAINMENT, WALKING DISTANCE TO LA LIVE AND STAPLES CENTER.....



OPEN HOUSE !!!

Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.

WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm



PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.



FULLY REMODELED STUDIO APT (private bath & shower) - Special $895, 1 year Special (Regular $995), $50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT



Section 8 accepted.



Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly



Studio Apartment for Rent. Next to LA Live and Staples Center...



Hardwood Floor

Security Door

On site manager

Private Bathroom



Please Note: Photos and scan are of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rvYVebYBh8c



This property is located in the Central City area close to downtown LA, which is the 17th most walkable neighborhood in Los Angeles with a Walk Score of 77.



It's also a Rider's Paradise with a Transit Score of 94 which means world-class public transportation is close by:

Metro Blue Line (801)

0.3 mi

Metro Expo Line (806)

0.5 mi

Metro Purple Line (805)

1.2 mi

Metro Red Line (802)

1.2 mi

Car sharing is available from Zipcar, RelayRides, Uber, and WeCar.