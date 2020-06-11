All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

647 W. 18th Street - 306

647 West 18th Street · (530) 576-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

647 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Studio · 5 Bath · 120 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**

All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **

**Flat Utility Fee of $50 will be charged every month**

GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FRWY AND ENTERTAINMENT, WALKING DISTANCE TO LA LIVE AND STAPLES CENTER.....

OPEN HOUSE !!!
Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.
WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm

PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.

FULLY REMODELED STUDIO APT (private bath & shower) - Special $895, 1 year Special (Regular $995), $50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT

Section 8 accepted.

Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly

Studio Apartment for Rent. Next to LA Live and Staples Center...

Hardwood Floor
Security Door
On site manager
Private Bathroom

Please Note: Photos and scan are of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rvYVebYBh8c

This property is located in the Central City area close to downtown LA, which is the 17th most walkable neighborhood in Los Angeles with a Walk Score of 77.

It's also a Rider's Paradise with a Transit Score of 94 which means world-class public transportation is close by:
Metro Blue Line (801)
0.3 mi
Metro Expo Line (806)
0.5 mi
Metro Purple Line (805)
1.2 mi
Metro Red Line (802)
1.2 mi
Car sharing is available from Zipcar, RelayRides, Uber, and WeCar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 W. 18th Street - 306 have any available units?
647 W. 18th Street - 306 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 W. 18th Street - 306 have?
Some of 647 W. 18th Street - 306's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 W. 18th Street - 306 currently offering any rent specials?
647 W. 18th Street - 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 W. 18th Street - 306 pet-friendly?
No, 647 W. 18th Street - 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 647 W. 18th Street - 306 offer parking?
No, 647 W. 18th Street - 306 does not offer parking.
Does 647 W. 18th Street - 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 W. 18th Street - 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 W. 18th Street - 306 have a pool?
No, 647 W. 18th Street - 306 does not have a pool.
Does 647 W. 18th Street - 306 have accessible units?
No, 647 W. 18th Street - 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 647 W. 18th Street - 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 W. 18th Street - 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
