All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6466 Nancy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6466 Nancy Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

6466 Nancy Street

6466 Nancy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6466 Nancy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Perched on a corner lot in highly sought after North Kentwood neighborhood, this beautiful home enjoys limited traffic, ocean breezes and loads of privacy. The home features light filled rooms, original hardwood floors and a charming backyard for the perfect balance of modern comfort. The charming fireplace adds to the overall charm and character of this home and is the perfect spot to cuddle up with a cup of tea. On warm nights, enjoy al fresco dining. The well appointed kitchen makes entertaining both easy and convenient to the dining area, private side patio and the beautifully landscaped backyard that offers a zen-like seclusion. Additional features of this property include a 2 car garage and plenty of storage. Minutes to Silicon Beach's tech hub(2.6 mi away), LAX(2.5 mil away), Loyola Marymount University (1.6 mi away), Otis College, The Marina and Playa Del Rey Beach. Must visit to appreciate. Beautiful home that is priced under market for the neighborhood. Schedule a private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6466 Nancy Street have any available units?
6466 Nancy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6466 Nancy Street have?
Some of 6466 Nancy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6466 Nancy Street currently offering any rent specials?
6466 Nancy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6466 Nancy Street pet-friendly?
No, 6466 Nancy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6466 Nancy Street offer parking?
Yes, 6466 Nancy Street offers parking.
Does 6466 Nancy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6466 Nancy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6466 Nancy Street have a pool?
No, 6466 Nancy Street does not have a pool.
Does 6466 Nancy Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6466 Nancy Street has accessible units.
Does 6466 Nancy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6466 Nancy Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College