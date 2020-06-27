6466 Nancy Street

Amenities

Perched on a corner lot in highly sought after North Kentwood neighborhood, this beautiful home enjoys limited traffic, ocean breezes and loads of privacy. The home features light filled rooms, original hardwood floors and a charming backyard for the perfect balance of modern comfort. The charming fireplace adds to the overall charm and character of this home and is the perfect spot to cuddle up with a cup of tea. On warm nights, enjoy al fresco dining. The well appointed kitchen makes entertaining both easy and convenient to the dining area, private side patio and the beautifully landscaped backyard that offers a zen-like seclusion. Additional features of this property include a 2 car garage and plenty of storage. Minutes to Silicon Beach's tech hub(2.6 mi away), LAX(2.5 mil away), Loyola Marymount University (1.6 mi away), Otis College, The Marina and Playa Del Rey Beach. Must visit to appreciate. Beautiful home that is priced under market for the neighborhood. Schedule a private tour today.