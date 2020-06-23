All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:38 AM

646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue

646 North Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

646 North Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have any available units?
646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue offer parking?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College