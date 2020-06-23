Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:38 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue
646 North Sierra Bonita Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
646 North Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have any available units?
646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue offer parking?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College