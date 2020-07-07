All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6444 Bertrand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6444 Bertrand Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

6444 Bertrand Avenue

6444 Bertrand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6444 Bertrand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled and expanded single-family home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,600 + square feet of amazing living space and offers a modern open floor plan tastefully completed with attention to detail. New SPC vinyl flooring runs throughout the home complete with baseboard moldings. More notable upgrades include new HVAC, new roof, recessed lighting, new sliding doors, windows and much more. Chefs kitchen and center-island open to the dining and family room. The kitchen features quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, an amazing backsplash and shaker cabinets with plenty of room for storage. The 2 guest bedrooms are serviced by a newly updated full bathroom with new lighting fixtures, vanity and shower/tub combo. The Master bedroom was expanded to include a new en-suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Please note, this lease is for the Main house only. The garage was converted to a 1 bed 1 bath guest house and will be rented separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6444 Bertrand Avenue have any available units?
6444 Bertrand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6444 Bertrand Avenue have?
Some of 6444 Bertrand Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6444 Bertrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6444 Bertrand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6444 Bertrand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6444 Bertrand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6444 Bertrand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6444 Bertrand Avenue offers parking.
Does 6444 Bertrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6444 Bertrand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6444 Bertrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 6444 Bertrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6444 Bertrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6444 Bertrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6444 Bertrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6444 Bertrand Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College