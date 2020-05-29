6431 DIX Street

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled, furnished or unfurnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in one of the greatest locations of Hollywood. Hardwood floors throughout the home with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tiled back splash. Open floor plan throughout with high vault ceilings in the living area and a dining space with a bar perfect for entertaining. Front and back yard are lusciously landscaped with lots of privacy and a barbecue area. Washer and dryer are on-site. NO PETS, STREET PARKING ONLY, NO GARAGE