6431 DIX Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautifully remodeled, furnished or unfurnished 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in one of the greatest locations of Hollywood. Hardwood floors throughout the home with tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and tiled back splash. Open floor plan throughout with high vault ceilings in the living area and a dining space with a bar perfect for entertaining. Front and back yard are lusciously landscaped with lots of privacy and a barbecue area. Washer and dryer are on-site. NO PETS, STREET PARKING ONLY, NO GARAGE