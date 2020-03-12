All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150)

6400 South Crescent Park East · (310) 219-3840
Location

6400 South Crescent Park East, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6400 Crescent Park East #305 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. - 2 gated parking spaces - Balcony - Close to Beaches LAX Shopping. Spacious unit in Gated Waterstone Complex. many complex amenities. Accross the street from small park. Unit has new carpet, horozontal wood blinds. Open concept living room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Dining Area, large Living Room- 2 gated parking spaces. stackable washer and dryer in unit. Balcony Stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Non Smoking No Pets. Owner pays water and trash. contact us to view. Move in Special 1/2 off first months rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) have any available units?
6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) have?
Some of 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) does offer parking.
Does 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) have a pool?
No, 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) have accessible units?
No, 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150) has units with dishwashers.
