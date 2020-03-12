6400 Crescent Park E. #305 ($150)

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. - 2 gated parking spaces - Balcony - Close to Beaches LAX Shopping. Spacious unit in Gated Waterstone Complex. many complex amenities. Accross the street from small park. Unit has new carpet, horozontal wood blinds. Open concept living room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Dining Area, large Living Room- 2 gated parking spaces. stackable washer and dryer in unit. Balcony Stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Non Smoking No Pets. Owner pays water and trash. contact us to view. Move in Special 1/2 off first months rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845824)