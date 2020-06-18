640 East 42nd Place, Los Angeles, CA 90011 Vernon-Main
Amenities
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new duplex for lease! Only front unit is available. Quiet location close to USC and downtown LA. Brand new oven, stove, range, refrigerator. Downstairs bedroom and full bath! Attached one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 640 E 42nd Place have any available units?
640 E 42nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.