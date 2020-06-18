All apartments in Los Angeles
640 E 42nd Place

640 East 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

640 East 42nd Place, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new duplex for lease! Only front unit is available. Quiet location close to USC and downtown LA. Brand new oven, stove, range, refrigerator. Downstairs bedroom and full bath! Attached one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 E 42nd Place have any available units?
640 E 42nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 E 42nd Place have?
Some of 640 E 42nd Place's amenities include garage, range, and oven.
Is 640 E 42nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
640 E 42nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 E 42nd Place pet-friendly?
No, 640 E 42nd Place is not pet friendly.
Does 640 E 42nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 640 E 42nd Place offers parking.
Does 640 E 42nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 E 42nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 E 42nd Place have a pool?
No, 640 E 42nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 640 E 42nd Place have accessible units?
No, 640 E 42nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 640 E 42nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 E 42nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
