All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6384 Rodgerton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6384 Rodgerton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6384 Rodgerton Drive

6384 Rodgerton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6384 Rodgerton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This enormous walled and gated compound in Hollywood Hills East encompasses nearly 25,000 sq. ft. - street to street. Meandering walkways crisscross the lushly landscaped grounds and a guest house that resembles a hunting lodge adds to this propertys already fantastic charm. The existing 2,100 sq. ft. old world home (main house) with the Hollywood sign in the background is reminiscent of old Hollywood history. Master bedroom is 800 sq. feet. The detached guest house, the gazebo, the multiple terraced gardens and forest on the ground with city views together offers an unusual vacation experience in the heart of the City of Los Angeles. Minimum 14 nights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6384 Rodgerton Drive have any available units?
6384 Rodgerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6384 Rodgerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6384 Rodgerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6384 Rodgerton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6384 Rodgerton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6384 Rodgerton Drive offer parking?
No, 6384 Rodgerton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6384 Rodgerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6384 Rodgerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6384 Rodgerton Drive have a pool?
No, 6384 Rodgerton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6384 Rodgerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6384 Rodgerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6384 Rodgerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6384 Rodgerton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6384 Rodgerton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6384 Rodgerton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College