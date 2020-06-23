6383 BRYN MAWR Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cool Canyon living in coveted lower Beachwood. This quiet 2 bedroom 2 bath, private 1950's home is the perfect city escape. Upgraded plumbing with whole house water filtration system, electrical, central air, and heat. The open floor plan featuring a dramatic Living room w/ high pitched wood beam ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, step-down dining room and media/den overlooking tree-top views. Kitchen w/cozy breakfast nook. Bedrooms have French doors that open to a lush terraced garden & patio surrounded by sycamore and fruit trees.