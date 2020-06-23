All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6383 BRYN MAWR Drive

6383 W Bryn Mawr Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6383 W Bryn Mawr Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cool Canyon living in coveted lower Beachwood. This quiet 2 bedroom 2 bath, private 1950's home is the perfect city escape. Upgraded plumbing with whole house water filtration system, electrical, central air, and heat. The open floor plan featuring a dramatic Living room w/ high pitched wood beam ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, step-down dining room and media/den overlooking tree-top views. Kitchen w/cozy breakfast nook. Bedrooms have French doors that open to a lush terraced garden & patio surrounded by sycamore and fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive have any available units?
6383 BRYN MAWR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive have?
Some of 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6383 BRYN MAWR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive does offer parking.
Does 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive have a pool?
No, 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive have accessible units?
No, 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6383 BRYN MAWR Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
