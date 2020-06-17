Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
637 PALMS
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
637 PALMS
637 Palms Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
637 Palms Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 637 PALMS have any available units?
637 PALMS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 637 PALMS currently offering any rent specials?
637 PALMS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 PALMS pet-friendly?
No, 637 PALMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 637 PALMS offer parking?
Yes, 637 PALMS does offer parking.
Does 637 PALMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 PALMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 PALMS have a pool?
No, 637 PALMS does not have a pool.
Does 637 PALMS have accessible units?
No, 637 PALMS does not have accessible units.
Does 637 PALMS have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 PALMS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 PALMS have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 PALMS does not have units with air conditioning.
