Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6361 DREXEL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6361 DREXEL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6361 DREXEL Avenue
6361 W Drexel Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6361 W Drexel Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Broker and broker's agents do not represent or guarantee the accuracy of the square footage or lot size. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6361 DREXEL Avenue have any available units?
6361 DREXEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6361 DREXEL Avenue have?
Some of 6361 DREXEL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6361 DREXEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6361 DREXEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6361 DREXEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6361 DREXEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6361 DREXEL Avenue offer parking?
No, 6361 DREXEL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6361 DREXEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6361 DREXEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6361 DREXEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6361 DREXEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 6361 DREXEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6361 DREXEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6361 DREXEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6361 DREXEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College