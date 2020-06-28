635 West 32nd Street

Amenities

Lovely Craftsman Style Charm! This unit is absolutely gorgeous and move in ready. Make this home yours today with front porch perfect for summer. This unit has been fully remodeled with beautiful new wood plank flooring, new vinyl windows throughout, well manicured lawn, freshly been painted for a nice clean touch. Kitchen is spectacular with oven range with vent, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and recessed lighting throughout. Also features a designed tile splashwall. Room includes ceiling fan. Bathroom is stunning in all white and modern hardware and light fixture for an elegant look. For your convenience this home includes a washer and dryer and a long driveway. Enjoy your summer evenings out on your private deck. Please call Amy or Gabby for more information at (310)831-0123 or texted us at (310)200-5584 This unit is on a self showing feature where you can view it on your own convenience you just need to register on harborpm.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.