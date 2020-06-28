All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:42 AM

635 West 32nd Street

635 West 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

635 West 32nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely Craftsman Style Charm! This unit is absolutely gorgeous and move in ready. Make this home yours today with front porch perfect for summer. This unit has been fully remodeled with beautiful new wood plank flooring, new vinyl windows throughout, well manicured lawn, freshly been painted for a nice clean touch. Kitchen is spectacular with oven range with vent, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and recessed lighting throughout. Also features a designed tile splashwall. Room includes ceiling fan. Bathroom is stunning in all white and modern hardware and light fixture for an elegant look. For your convenience this home includes a washer and dryer and a long driveway. Enjoy your summer evenings out on your private deck. Please call Amy or Gabby for more information at (310)831-0123 or texted us at (310)200-5584 This unit is on a self showing feature where you can view it on your own convenience you just need to register on harborpm.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 West 32nd Street have any available units?
635 West 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 West 32nd Street have?
Some of 635 West 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 West 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
635 West 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 West 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 635 West 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 635 West 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 635 West 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 635 West 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 West 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 West 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 635 West 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 635 West 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 635 West 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 635 West 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 West 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
