Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM
6341 Callicott Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6341 Callicott Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great house in desirable Woodland Hills neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Recently remodeled. Pool in backyard. Large grassy yard. Desirable school district. Close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6341 Callicott Avenue have any available units?
6341 Callicott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6341 Callicott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6341 Callicott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 Callicott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6341 Callicott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6341 Callicott Avenue offer parking?
No, 6341 Callicott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6341 Callicott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6341 Callicott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 Callicott Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6341 Callicott Avenue has a pool.
Does 6341 Callicott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6341 Callicott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 Callicott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6341 Callicott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6341 Callicott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6341 Callicott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
