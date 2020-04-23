Rent Calculator
Home
Los Angeles, CA
6318 Geyser Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM
6318 Geyser Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6318 Geyser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Text Emma for a showing at 310-351-0867
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6318 Geyser Avenue have any available units?
6318 Geyser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6318 Geyser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Geyser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Geyser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6318 Geyser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6318 Geyser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6318 Geyser Avenue offers parking.
Does 6318 Geyser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6318 Geyser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Geyser Avenue have a pool?
No, 6318 Geyser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6318 Geyser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6318 Geyser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Geyser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6318 Geyser Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6318 Geyser Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6318 Geyser Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
