6305 South Victoria Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Recently remodeled, charming Two bedroom and One-bathroom home for rent. Renovated hardwood floors. A newly renovated kitchen with Tile Flooring and New Interior and Exterior Paint. Large laundry room inside of home. Fenced Yard along the rear and north side of the house with plenty of lighting. The home is on quiet residential street and commuter-friendly. Only one block from the brand-new Crenshaw/LAX Transit. Approximately two miles from the Inglewood Forum, Hollywood Park and the Los Angeles Rams new stadium. Close to the 105, 405, LAX, DTLA, beach cities, entertainment and more!