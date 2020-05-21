All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6301 Canby Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6301 Canby Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

6301 Canby Avenue

6301 Canby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6301 Canby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, and pool. This could be your home, will be ready soon!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Canby Avenue have any available units?
6301 Canby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6301 Canby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Canby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Canby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue offer parking?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6301 Canby Avenue has a pool.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College