All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6301 Canby Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Los Angeles, CA
/
6301 Canby Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM
1 of 13
6301 Canby Avenue
6301 Canby Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6301 Canby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, and pool. This could be your home, will be ready soon!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have any available units?
6301 Canby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6301 Canby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Canby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Canby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue offer parking?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6301 Canby Avenue has a pool.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Canby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 Canby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
