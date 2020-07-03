Rent Calculator
6300 Wilshire Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
1 of 1
6300 Wilshire Boulevard
6300 Wilshire Boulevard
Location
6300 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
TEST
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6300 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
6300 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6300 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6300 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6300 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6300 Wilshire Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6300 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 Wilshire Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6300 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
