All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 629 Traction Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
629 Traction Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:08 PM

629 Traction Avenue

629 Traction Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

629 Traction Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Historic Cultural

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Resort style living at Mura in the Arts District to Little Tokyo. at 1050 sqft this unit is one of the largest 1 bed floor plans. The top floor unit has one open floor living room, walk-in closets and lots storage. The kitchen has stainless steel kitchen appliances. The building has many features and amenities for residense, like state of art gym with plasma TV, courtyard with built BBQ and fireplace and pool & spa. Cant beat this location. Walking distance to everything you need, including LA favorites like Little Tokyo Plaza, Pie Hole, Angle city brewery, Salt and Straw, Father Office, and much much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Traction Avenue have any available units?
629 Traction Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Traction Avenue have?
Some of 629 Traction Avenue's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Traction Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
629 Traction Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Traction Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 629 Traction Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 629 Traction Avenue offer parking?
No, 629 Traction Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 629 Traction Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Traction Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Traction Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 629 Traction Avenue has a pool.
Does 629 Traction Avenue have accessible units?
No, 629 Traction Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Traction Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Traction Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College