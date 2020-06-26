629 Traction Avenue

Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets gym pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Resort style living at Mura in the Arts District to Little Tokyo. at 1050 sqft this unit is one of the largest 1 bed floor plans. The top floor unit has one open floor living room, walk-in closets and lots storage. The kitchen has stainless steel kitchen appliances. The building has many features and amenities for residense, like state of art gym with plasma TV, courtyard with built BBQ and fireplace and pool & spa. Cant beat this location. Walking distance to everything you need, including LA favorites like Little Tokyo Plaza, Pie Hole, Angle city brewery, Salt and Straw, Father Office, and much much more!