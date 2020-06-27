All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6254 1/2 Shoup Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

6254 1/2 Shoup Ave

6254 1/2 Shoup Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6254 1/2 Shoup Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Townhouse, Pool, Washer Dryer, Garage - Property Id: 154486

Spacious Townhouse in Great Woodland Hills neighborhood
2 Car Attached Garage
Building has Pool & Jacuzzi
High Ceilings
Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Microwave, Washer Dryer
Hardwood & Tile flooring
Patio off the living room
Balcony off the master Bedroom
Central Air conditioning & Heating
Fireplace
One year lease
Water is included
Will consider one small pet with additional pet deposit

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154486
Property Id 154486

(RLNE5376179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave have any available units?
6254 1/2 Shoup Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave have?
Some of 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6254 1/2 Shoup Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave offers parking.
Does 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave has a pool.
Does 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave have accessible units?
No, 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6254 1/2 Shoup Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College