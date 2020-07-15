All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:23 AM

6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C

6250 Hollywood Boulevard · (310) 294-6838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6250 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
concierge
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
Rare for this 1 + Den Plan To Become Available - Not only does this condo have an Enormous approx 500 square foot terrace, but it also has a den, 2 bathrooms & its upgrades include a fireplace, smoked mirror & custom backsplash & motorized shades . Poliform Kitchen systems include Sub Zero refrigerator & wine cooler, Kuppersbusch Stove & Dishwasher. The W Residences Hollywood offer full-service luxury condo living in the heart of the New Hollywood. Enjoy private residential-only 24-hour valet and concierge service, spectacular $1m rooftop pool enhancements, fitness center, and roof top dog park. In addition to your private residential- only amenities, enjoy exclusive access to hotel venues, spa, room service and retail services, and a residential staff committed to the signature W "Whatever/Whenever service and discretion. Hollywood is back, enjoy the eclectic farmers market, Pantages, & More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have any available units?
6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have?
Some of 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C currently offering any rent specials?
6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C is pet friendly.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C offer parking?
No, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C does not offer parking.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have a pool?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C has a pool.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have accessible units?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C has accessible units.
Does 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6250 Hollywood Blvd #4C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity