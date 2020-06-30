6248 Shoup Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Welcome to Villa Majorca! Beautifully maintained townhouse in great Woodland Hills location. Spacious unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with private patio and attached 2 car garage. Freshly painted interior including kitchen cabinets and new carpet on bottom floor. Upstairs is spacious master bedroom with lots of closets and updated shower plus 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. Laundry room is in unit next to kitchen with washer and dryer included. Townhouse is an interior unit located within the complex not on Shoup. Located minutes from Warner Center, Westfield Topanga Mall and Village, movie theatres and restaurants with easy access to 101 Freeway.