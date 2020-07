Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Available 03/01/20 Remodeled beautiful large 3 bedroom 3 bathroom tri-level townhouse in warner center.



Available March 1, 2020



-Has a 2 car attached garage

-Washer and dryer in unit.

-Pool and Spa

-Pets will be considered

-Minimum 12 month lease



Move in requires1st month rent ($3,395) plus Security Deposit ($5,000)



For more info call/text Mike at 818-424-1261



more photos available on request



(RLNE5423113)