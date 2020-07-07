Rent Calculator
6218 South Rimpau Boulevard
6218 South Rimpau Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
6218 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-gas, water, trash, and power paid
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard have any available units?
6218 South Rimpau Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6218 South Rimpau Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 South Rimpau Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
