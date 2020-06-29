Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6213 TUJUNGA Avenue
6213 Tujunga Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6213 Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Property will be RELISTED will same AGENT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue have any available units?
6213 TUJUNGA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue have?
Some of 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6213 TUJUNGA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue offer parking?
No, 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue has a pool.
Does 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6213 TUJUNGA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
