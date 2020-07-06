Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6210 ST ORANGE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 12:14 PM
1 of 4
6210 ST ORANGE
6210 Orange Street
·
No Longer Available
6210 Orange Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have any available units?
6210 ST ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6210 ST ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
6210 ST ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 ST ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE offer parking?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have a pool?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not have units with air conditioning.
