All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6210 ST ORANGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6210 ST ORANGE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 12:14 PM

6210 ST ORANGE

6210 Orange Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6210 Orange Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 ST ORANGE have any available units?
6210 ST ORANGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6210 ST ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
6210 ST ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 ST ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE offer parking?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have a pool?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 ST ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 ST ORANGE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College