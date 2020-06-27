All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 621 E 22nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
621 E 22nd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

621 E 22nd St

621 East 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

621 East 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled, clean, cozy, nicely furnished and decorated one bedroom with gated yard and security cameras, includes washer and dryer inside the unit, living room and dining furniture, bed, mattress, bedding, refrigerator, stove, microwave oven, TV, coffee maker, toaster, dishware, towels, sheets, pillows, utensils and more, close to downtown Los Angeles, about a mile from the Convention Center, Staples Center, Disney Hall, L.A. Live, etc., located on a quiet residential street and 3 blocks from Santa Monica (10) Freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 E 22nd St have any available units?
621 E 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 E 22nd St have?
Some of 621 E 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 E 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
621 E 22nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 E 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 621 E 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 621 E 22nd St offer parking?
No, 621 E 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 621 E 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 E 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 E 22nd St have a pool?
No, 621 E 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 621 E 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 621 E 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 621 E 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 E 22nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College