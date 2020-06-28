All apartments in Los Angeles
621 E. 108th Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

621 E. 108th Street

621 East 108th Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Congress Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2-Bedroom - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, unfurnished, 2-bedrooms, 1-bathroom, freshly painted, carpet throughout, new mini blinds, one parking space stove, and refrigerator included
Rent: $1,700.00 Deposit:$ 1,700.00

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818 .

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 E. 108th Street have any available units?
621 E. 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 E. 108th Street have?
Some of 621 E. 108th Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 E. 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 E. 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 E. 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 E. 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 621 E. 108th Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 E. 108th Street offers parking.
Does 621 E. 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 E. 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 E. 108th Street have a pool?
No, 621 E. 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 E. 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 621 E. 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 E. 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 E. 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
