621 E. 108th Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2-Bedroom - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, unfurnished, 2-bedrooms, 1-bathroom, freshly painted, carpet throughout, new mini blinds, one parking space stove, and refrigerator included

Rent: $1,700.00 Deposit:$ 1,700.00



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818 .



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5124556)