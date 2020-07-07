Amenities

Tarzana 3+2 w/all appliances + AVAILABLE NOW! (6201 Tampa Ave) - Available for immediate occupancy! Single-story Tarzana home for lease. Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); laundry room w/washer + dryer also provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; backyard w/spacious covered patio + gardener included; 2 car, detached garage w/auto opener; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5363051)