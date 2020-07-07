All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

6201 Tampa Ave.

6201 Tampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6201 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tarzana 3+2 w/all appliances + AVAILABLE NOW! (6201 Tampa Ave) - Available for immediate occupancy! Single-story Tarzana home for lease. Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; dining area; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); laundry room w/washer + dryer also provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; backyard w/spacious covered patio + gardener included; 2 car, detached garage w/auto opener; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5363051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Tampa Ave. have any available units?
6201 Tampa Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Tampa Ave. have?
Some of 6201 Tampa Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Tampa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Tampa Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Tampa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Tampa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Tampa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Tampa Ave. offers parking.
Does 6201 Tampa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6201 Tampa Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Tampa Ave. have a pool?
No, 6201 Tampa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Tampa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6201 Tampa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Tampa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6201 Tampa Ave. has units with dishwashers.

