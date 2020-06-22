Rent Calculator
6201 Hollywood Blvd
6201 W Hollywood Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
6201 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazon Echo in all units. Access to everything and apartment has everything you neex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 Hollywood Blvd have any available units?
6201 Hollywood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6201 Hollywood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Hollywood Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Hollywood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6201 Hollywood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6201 Hollywood Blvd offer parking?
No, 6201 Hollywood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Hollywood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Hollywood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Hollywood Blvd have a pool?
No, 6201 Hollywood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Hollywood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6201 Hollywood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Hollywood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Hollywood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 Hollywood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 Hollywood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
