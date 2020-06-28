6178 Aldama Street

Amenities
Available 08/15/19 Highland Park 3BR Stunner! Yep, you'll be on it! - Property Id: 144219
**All units are very similar**
Two-story townhouse. Amazing views of North East LA. Featuring: 2 car garage with storage (SOME UNITS), open concept living space with cooks kitchen, Quartz Counter tops, Central Air and Heat, appliances including LG washer and dryer in unit, and view of the Elysian valley. Close to York blvd nightlife and dining, Pasadena, Occidental College and Downtown LA.
Energy/water efficient design
Sky lights
In-suite washer/dryer
Full amenities
Instant hot water heater
Low flow toilets
Private yards (some units)
Lush landscaping
High ceilings
Oodles of cabinet space
Central Air (A/C, Heat)
Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Killer private balconies and views
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Thank you!!!
