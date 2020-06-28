6178 Aldama Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Available 08/15/19 Highland Park 3BR Stunner! Yep, you'll be on it! - Property Id: 144219



**All units are very similar**

Two-story townhouse. Amazing views of North East LA. Featuring: 2 car garage with storage (SOME UNITS), open concept living space with cooks kitchen, Quartz Counter tops, Central Air and Heat, appliances including LG washer and dryer in unit, and view of the Elysian valley. Close to York blvd nightlife and dining, Pasadena, Occidental College and Downtown LA.



Energy/water efficient design

Sky lights

In-suite washer/dryer

Full amenities

Instant hot water heater

Low flow toilets

Private yards (some units)

Lush landscaping

High ceilings

Oodles of cabinet space

Central Air (A/C, Heat)

Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)

New quartz counter tops

Killer private balconies and views

Just off the 110 Fwy

Pets considered upon approval

1 Year Minimum Lease



Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.



Thank you!!!

