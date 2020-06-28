All apartments in Los Angeles
6178 Aldama Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

6178 Aldama Street

6178 Aldama Street · No Longer Available
Location

6178 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/15/19 Highland Park 3BR Stunner! Yep, you'll be on it! - Property Id: 144219

**All units are very similar**
Two-story townhouse. Amazing views of North East LA. Featuring: 2 car garage with storage (SOME UNITS), open concept living space with cooks kitchen, Quartz Counter tops, Central Air and Heat, appliances including LG washer and dryer in unit, and view of the Elysian valley. Close to York blvd nightlife and dining, Pasadena, Occidental College and Downtown LA.

Energy/water efficient design
Sky lights
In-suite washer/dryer
Full amenities
Instant hot water heater
Low flow toilets
Private yards (some units)
Lush landscaping
High ceilings
Oodles of cabinet space
Central Air (A/C, Heat)
Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Killer private balconies and views
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144219p
Property Id 144219

(RLNE5070984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6178 Aldama Street have any available units?
6178 Aldama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6178 Aldama Street have?
Some of 6178 Aldama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6178 Aldama Street currently offering any rent specials?
6178 Aldama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6178 Aldama Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6178 Aldama Street is pet friendly.
Does 6178 Aldama Street offer parking?
Yes, 6178 Aldama Street offers parking.
Does 6178 Aldama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6178 Aldama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6178 Aldama Street have a pool?
No, 6178 Aldama Street does not have a pool.
Does 6178 Aldama Street have accessible units?
No, 6178 Aldama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6178 Aldama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6178 Aldama Street has units with dishwashers.
