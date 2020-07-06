All apartments in Los Angeles
616 Tularosa Drive

616 Tularosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

616 Tularosa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Gated covered parking, wall in closet in bedroom. Sunset Junction area.
Email 616tularosa@gmail.com for more pics or video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Tularosa Drive have any available units?
616 Tularosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 616 Tularosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Tularosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Tularosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Tularosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 Tularosa Drive offers parking.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

