Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 616 Tularosa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
616 Tularosa Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
616 Tularosa Drive
616 Tularosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
616 Tularosa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Gated covered parking, wall in closet in bedroom. Sunset Junction area.
Email 616tularosa@gmail.com for more pics or video tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have any available units?
616 Tularosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 616 Tularosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Tularosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Tularosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Tularosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 Tularosa Drive offers parking.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Tularosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Tularosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College