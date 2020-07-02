616 St. Paul Unit: 1202

All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

616 Saint Paul Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
Furnished 1 Bedroom x 1 Bath x 1 assigned parking space
Includes Gas, Water, Power, Cable and Wi-Fi
Washer Dryer in unit

Come Stay in our Amazing 1Br apartment. We are offering one of our private corporate suites that we have set up in a luxurious complex for our employees. We are a design firm in LA & NYC, and when our employees are not using these units, we would like to find a RESPONSIBLE financially secure tenant.

Our Apartment is located in the heart of Los Angeles. It blends the comforts of home with the amenities of a great resort. There is easy access to the 110, 101, 5, & 10 Freeways.

-15 Mins to Beverly Hills
-10 Mins to Pasadena
-10 Mins to Glendale , Silverlake, Los Feliz
-15 Mins to Burbank
-20 Mins to Santa Monica
-5 Mins to USC

***walking distance to Starbucks, Chase bank, MANY restaurants , LA LIVE, Nokia Center, Staples Center and Ritz Carlton in Downtown LA.

This building offers top of the line resort style amenities such as:

-Amazing pool with great views of the Downtown Skyline.
-2 Jacuzzis
- Wet and Dry Saunas
- 2 Libraries / reading rooms
- 2 Fitness Centers
- Business Center
- Conference Room
- Dry Cleaning Service (from a third party operator)
-Massage Service (from a third party operator)
-24 hours Security Patrol
-High-Definition Cameras
-Gated parking garage
-Lush landscaping throughout
-Cleaning Service can be set up at an additional fee

Our unit is fully furnished with stainless steel appliances. The apartment is tastefully decorated by our design team. It is a 1BR x 1bth with a great floor plan and includes a queen size bed, desk, cable TV, Wi-Fi internet, dishes, pots/pans, glasses, cooking utensils, microwave, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, towels, linens, coffeemaker, iron & ironing board. There is a washer and dryer inside the apartment as well. For more information about our apartment and booking information, please feel free to contact us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 have any available units?
616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 have?
Some of 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 currently offering any rent specials?
616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 pet-friendly?
No, 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 offer parking?
Yes, 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 offers parking.
Does 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 have a pool?
Yes, 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 has a pool.
Does 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 have accessible units?
No, 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 does not have accessible units.
Does 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 St. Paul Unit: 1202 has units with dishwashers.

