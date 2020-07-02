616 St. Paul Unit: 1202

Amenities
Furnished 1 Bedroom x 1 Bath x 1 assigned parking space
Includes Gas, Water, Power, Cable and Wi-Fi
Washer Dryer in unit
Come Stay in our Amazing 1Br apartment. We are offering one of our private corporate suites that we have set up in a luxurious complex for our employees. We are a design firm in LA & NYC, and when our employees are not using these units, we would like to find a RESPONSIBLE financially secure tenant.
Our Apartment is located in the heart of Los Angeles. It blends the comforts of home with the amenities of a great resort. There is easy access to the 110, 101, 5, & 10 Freeways.
-15 Mins to Beverly Hills
-10 Mins to Pasadena
-10 Mins to Glendale , Silverlake, Los Feliz
-15 Mins to Burbank
-20 Mins to Santa Monica
-5 Mins to USC
***walking distance to Starbucks, Chase bank, MANY restaurants , LA LIVE, Nokia Center, Staples Center and Ritz Carlton in Downtown LA.
This building offers top of the line resort style amenities such as:
-Amazing pool with great views of the Downtown Skyline.
-2 Jacuzzis
- Wet and Dry Saunas
- 2 Libraries / reading rooms
- 2 Fitness Centers
- Business Center
- Conference Room
- Dry Cleaning Service (from a third party operator)
-Massage Service (from a third party operator)
-24 hours Security Patrol
-High-Definition Cameras
-Gated parking garage
-Lush landscaping throughout
-Cleaning Service can be set up at an additional fee
Our unit is fully furnished with stainless steel appliances. The apartment is tastefully decorated by our design team. It is a 1BR x 1bth with a great floor plan and includes a queen size bed, desk, cable TV, Wi-Fi internet, dishes, pots/pans, glasses, cooking utensils, microwave, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, towels, linens, coffeemaker, iron & ironing board. There is a washer and dryer inside the apartment as well. For more information about our apartment and booking information, please feel free to contact us.