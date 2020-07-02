616 St. Paul Unit: 1202

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room gym parking pool garage internet access sauna

Furnished 1 Bedroom x 1 Bath x 1 assigned parking space

Includes Gas, Water, Power, Cable and Wi-Fi

Washer Dryer in unit



Come Stay in our Amazing 1Br apartment. We are offering one of our private corporate suites that we have set up in a luxurious complex for our employees. We are a design firm in LA & NYC, and when our employees are not using these units, we would like to find a RESPONSIBLE financially secure tenant.



Our Apartment is located in the heart of Los Angeles. It blends the comforts of home with the amenities of a great resort. There is easy access to the 110, 101, 5, & 10 Freeways.



-15 Mins to Beverly Hills

-10 Mins to Pasadena

-10 Mins to Glendale , Silverlake, Los Feliz

-15 Mins to Burbank

-20 Mins to Santa Monica

-5 Mins to USC



***walking distance to Starbucks, Chase bank, MANY restaurants , LA LIVE, Nokia Center, Staples Center and Ritz Carlton in Downtown LA.



This building offers top of the line resort style amenities such as:



-Amazing pool with great views of the Downtown Skyline.

-2 Jacuzzis

- Wet and Dry Saunas

- 2 Libraries / reading rooms

- 2 Fitness Centers

- Business Center

- Conference Room

- Dry Cleaning Service (from a third party operator)

-Massage Service (from a third party operator)

-24 hours Security Patrol

-High-Definition Cameras

-Gated parking garage

-Lush landscaping throughout

-Cleaning Service can be set up at an additional fee



Our unit is fully furnished with stainless steel appliances. The apartment is tastefully decorated by our design team. It is a 1BR x 1bth with a great floor plan and includes a queen size bed, desk, cable TV, Wi-Fi internet, dishes, pots/pans, glasses, cooking utensils, microwave, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, towels, linens, coffeemaker, iron & ironing board. There is a washer and dryer inside the apartment as well. For more information about our apartment and booking information, please feel free to contact us.