All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 616 North FULLER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
616 North FULLER Avenue
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

616 North FULLER Avenue

616 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

616 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Exquisite Architectural Gem in Prime Beverly Grove! This luxurious new construction stunner reflects modern California indoor-outdoor living. It features open spacious 2-story floor plan w/large basement media room,high ceilings,abundance of natural light,recessed lighting through-out,high-end finishes,designer tiles,hardwood floors,amazing chef's kitchen w/center island,stainless steel Viking appliances,double door oversized fridge,3 ovens,2 dishwashers, dual sinks & large walk in pantry. Elegant master bedroom w/enormous walk-in closet,contemporary fireplace & inviting balcony overlooking private back yard. Master bathroom w/jetted bath tub,large rain shower & 2 vanities. Enormous basement featuring media room w/built-in projector,wet bar,fridge & wine cooler. Private spacious back yard w/pool,hot tub,waterfall,gazebo,fire pit & outdoor kitchen.Built-in speakers through-out & security cameras.Located just steps away from fine shopping,dining & entertainment on Melrose Ave.--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 North FULLER Avenue have any available units?
616 North FULLER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 North FULLER Avenue have?
Some of 616 North FULLER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 North FULLER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
616 North FULLER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 North FULLER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 616 North FULLER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 616 North FULLER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 616 North FULLER Avenue offers parking.
Does 616 North FULLER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 North FULLER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 North FULLER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 616 North FULLER Avenue has a pool.
Does 616 North FULLER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 616 North FULLER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 616 North FULLER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 North FULLER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College