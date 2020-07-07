6159 Mesa Ave B

Amenities

Unit B Available 05/01/20 Awesome Town Home Style 2BR in Highland Park! - Property Id: 272172



Move in special: First 3 months of rent are 30% OFF!!! (Immediate move-ins only)



INCREDIBLE HIGHLAND PARK AREA

THIS WILL BE YOUR NEW HOME!



Energy/water efficient design

In-unit washer/dryer

Low flow toilets

Oodles of cabinet space

A/C, Heat

Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)

Quartz counter tops

TWO parking spaces provided

Just off the 110 Fwy

Pets considered upon approval

1 Year Minimum Lease

1 Month Security Deposit

Small Dogs Allowed

Large Dogs Allowed

Cats Allowed

Smoking is Not Allowed

Cable Ready

Wired For Internet

Laminate, tile and carpet

