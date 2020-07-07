All apartments in Los Angeles
6159 Mesa Ave B

6159 Mesa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6159 Mesa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit B Available 05/01/20 Awesome Town Home Style 2BR in Highland Park! - Property Id: 272172

Move in special: First 3 months of rent are 30% OFF!!! (Immediate move-ins only)

INCREDIBLE HIGHLAND PARK AREA
THIS WILL BE YOUR NEW HOME!

Energy/water efficient design
In-unit washer/dryer
Low flow toilets
Oodles of cabinet space
A/C, Heat
Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
Quartz counter tops
TWO parking spaces provided
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Small Dogs Allowed
Large Dogs Allowed
Cats Allowed
Smoking is Not Allowed
Cable Ready
Wired For Internet
Laminate, tile and carpet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272172
Property Id 272172

(RLNE5746184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6159 Mesa Ave B have any available units?
6159 Mesa Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6159 Mesa Ave B have?
Some of 6159 Mesa Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6159 Mesa Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
6159 Mesa Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6159 Mesa Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6159 Mesa Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 6159 Mesa Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 6159 Mesa Ave B offers parking.
Does 6159 Mesa Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6159 Mesa Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6159 Mesa Ave B have a pool?
No, 6159 Mesa Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 6159 Mesa Ave B have accessible units?
No, 6159 Mesa Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 6159 Mesa Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6159 Mesa Ave B has units with dishwashers.

