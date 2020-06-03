All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

6138 Franklin Ave

6138 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6138 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr gym
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
Luxury meets charm at this gorgeous one bedroom located in the classic part of Hollywood / Franklin Village. Nestled right up to the Hollywood Hills you can walk to great eateries, secret local bars, hike up to the Hollywood sign. Kitchen with a separate wine fridge. Spacious romantic balcony overlooks the heated pool with beautiful views of the Hollywood sign and hills dazzled in white lights. Enjoy the amenities which include hot tub, fire pit, club house, office, and 24 hour gym. Washer and dryer in unit. Large bath tub, this one bedroom is a dream.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 Franklin Ave have any available units?
6138 Franklin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6138 Franklin Ave have?
Some of 6138 Franklin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6138 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6138 Franklin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6138 Franklin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6138 Franklin Ave offer parking?
No, 6138 Franklin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6138 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6138 Franklin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 Franklin Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6138 Franklin Ave has a pool.
Does 6138 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 6138 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6138 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

