6138 Franklin Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony 24hr gym pool fire pit clubhouse

Luxury meets charm at this gorgeous one bedroom located in the classic part of Hollywood / Franklin Village. Nestled right up to the Hollywood Hills you can walk to great eateries, secret local bars, hike up to the Hollywood sign. Kitchen with a separate wine fridge. Spacious romantic balcony overlooks the heated pool with beautiful views of the Hollywood sign and hills dazzled in white lights. Enjoy the amenities which include hot tub, fire pit, club house, office, and 24 hour gym. Washer and dryer in unit. Large bath tub, this one bedroom is a dream.