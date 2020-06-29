Rent Calculator
6125 West ORANGE Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6125 West ORANGE Street
6125 Orange Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6125 Orange Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
commission paid on 1st year lease only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6125 West ORANGE Street have any available units?
6125 West ORANGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6125 West ORANGE Street have?
Some of 6125 West ORANGE Street's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6125 West ORANGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6125 West ORANGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 West ORANGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 6125 West ORANGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6125 West ORANGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 6125 West ORANGE Street offers parking.
Does 6125 West ORANGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 West ORANGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 West ORANGE Street have a pool?
No, 6125 West ORANGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6125 West ORANGE Street have accessible units?
No, 6125 West ORANGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 West ORANGE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6125 West ORANGE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
