Los Angeles, CA
6120 ELEANOR Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6120 ELEANOR Avenue

6120 Eleanor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6120 Eleanor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 FREE MONTH ON A 14 MONTH LEASE Welcome to 6120 Eleanor. This building has been completely re-imagined and you will be the first to live here since the remodel. Enjoy your townhouse style unit with large windows that greet you upon entry. This 2bed/1.5bath unit features a Master bedroom balcony, high ceilings, Stainless Steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, Quartz counter tops, central AC/Heat, new flooring, seperate small storage locker and includes garage parking for 2cars(1tandem space). 6120 Eleanor is located just moments away from Larchmont, restaurants, FWY, bars and more..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 ELEANOR Avenue have any available units?
6120 ELEANOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6120 ELEANOR Avenue have?
Some of 6120 ELEANOR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 ELEANOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6120 ELEANOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 ELEANOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6120 ELEANOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6120 ELEANOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6120 ELEANOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 6120 ELEANOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6120 ELEANOR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 ELEANOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 6120 ELEANOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6120 ELEANOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6120 ELEANOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 ELEANOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 ELEANOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
