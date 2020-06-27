6120 ELEANOR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1 FREE MONTH ON A 14 MONTH LEASE Welcome to 6120 Eleanor. This building has been completely re-imagined and you will be the first to live here since the remodel. Enjoy your townhouse style unit with large windows that greet you upon entry. This 2bed/1.5bath unit features a Master bedroom balcony, high ceilings, Stainless Steel appliances, in unit washer/dryer, Quartz counter tops, central AC/Heat, new flooring, seperate small storage locker and includes garage parking for 2cars(1tandem space). 6120 Eleanor is located just moments away from Larchmont, restaurants, FWY, bars and more..