Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6112 MARYLAND Drive
6112 Maryland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6112 Maryland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6112 MARYLAND Drive have any available units?
6112 MARYLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6112 MARYLAND Drive have?
Some of 6112 MARYLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6112 MARYLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6112 MARYLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 MARYLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6112 MARYLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6112 MARYLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6112 MARYLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 6112 MARYLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6112 MARYLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 MARYLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6112 MARYLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 6112 MARYLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 6112 MARYLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 MARYLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 MARYLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
