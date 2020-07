Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This House is conveniently located at one of Los Angeles most centralized locations. Ready to move in now.



Criteria:

1. 650+ Credit Scores

2. No Eviction

3. Household income of 3x the rent

4. No Prior Eviction

5. Max Occupancy of 4 People

6. NO SECTION 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.