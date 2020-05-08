All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:44 AM

611 1/2 W. 41ST PL.

611 1/2 W 41st Pl · No Longer Available
Location

611 1/2 W 41st Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1-Bedroom 1-Bathroom house for rent offers lots of natural lighting and wall space. Located at the rear, the rental features tiled bathroom floor and laminate throughout the rest of the house. White Appliances included: refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer(side-by-side). The house is approximately 862 sq. ft. and includes an additional office space, laundry room, decorative fireplace, wall furnace, walk-in bedroom closet and breakfast nook in kitchen. With a shared yard, 2 parking spaces available and ample storage, this rental is waiting for you to call it HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. have any available units?
611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. have?
Some of 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. currently offering any rent specials?
611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. pet-friendly?
No, 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. offer parking?
Yes, 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. offers parking.
Does 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. have a pool?
No, 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. does not have a pool.
Does 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. have accessible units?
No, 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. does not have accessible units.
Does 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 1/2 W. 41ST PL. does not have units with dishwashers.

