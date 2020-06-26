All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

6108 Laurelgrove Ave

6108 Laurelgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Laurelgrove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
The kitchen features solid wood shaker cabinets,quartz counter tops with tiled back splash,stunning exotic solid wood Acacia wood breakfast bar. Red LG washer/dryer. CHEF COLLECTION stainless appliances. Fridge gives sparkling water! Recessed lighting. Beautiful wide plank distressed hickory hardwood flooring.Master with ensuite bath.Lease includes FREE ELECTRICITY,CABLE,HI SPEED INTERNET plus Nest thermostat, Home protect and door entry systems. Security lighting and cameras outside. Hot water on demand. sweet back yard with vegetable and herb garden. Beautiful screened front porch,Fruit tress. Close to Freeways, Studios,new Trader Joe's and NOHO West Mall.

Owner pays: Electric,Gardener,Internet,Basic HD Cable,Nest Home System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Laurelgrove Ave have any available units?
6108 Laurelgrove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 Laurelgrove Ave have?
Some of 6108 Laurelgrove Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Laurelgrove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Laurelgrove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Laurelgrove Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 Laurelgrove Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6108 Laurelgrove Ave offer parking?
No, 6108 Laurelgrove Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6108 Laurelgrove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6108 Laurelgrove Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Laurelgrove Ave have a pool?
No, 6108 Laurelgrove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6108 Laurelgrove Ave have accessible units?
No, 6108 Laurelgrove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Laurelgrove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 Laurelgrove Ave has units with dishwashers.
