Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6091 ALCOTT Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6091 ALCOTT Street
6091 Alcott St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6091 Alcott St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO
Amenities
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6091 ALCOTT Street have any available units?
6091 ALCOTT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6091 ALCOTT Street currently offering any rent specials?
6091 ALCOTT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6091 ALCOTT Street pet-friendly?
No, 6091 ALCOTT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6091 ALCOTT Street offer parking?
Yes, 6091 ALCOTT Street offers parking.
Does 6091 ALCOTT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6091 ALCOTT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6091 ALCOTT Street have a pool?
No, 6091 ALCOTT Street does not have a pool.
Does 6091 ALCOTT Street have accessible units?
No, 6091 ALCOTT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6091 ALCOTT Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6091 ALCOTT Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6091 ALCOTT Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6091 ALCOTT Street does not have units with air conditioning.
