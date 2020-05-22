All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments

608 North Kingsley Drive · (323) 310-4932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 North Kingsley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0110 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 0114 · Avail. now

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
parking
cats allowed
JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL ONE MONTH FREE!! $500 DEPOSIT on approved credit

The Kingsley Apartments are the perfect place to call home. Take a dip in our resort-style swimming pool and indulge in Southern California’s year-round sun. We offer a variety of floor plans in order to ensure you find an apartment that meets your personal needs. Our apartments include controlled access, spacious closets, tile countertops, window treatments, and endless natural light. Select units include hardwood flooring. Our property is cat-friendly! We value our renter's continual satisfaction, you can always rely on our attentive on-site management for assistance. We cannot wait to welcome you to the Kingsley Apartments!
This property is professionally managed by Property Management Associates in Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $500
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: 20lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments have any available units?
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments have?
Some of 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments offers parking.
Does 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments has a pool.
Does 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments have accessible units?
No, 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
