6063 CASHIO Street

Beverlywood vicinity new home built in 2011 with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and 2 outdoor patios, one providing views of Century City & beyond. Large open floor plan with dining area, living room and kitchen includes fireplace in living room and patio for BBQ's. Master Suite has its own level with oversized elegant bath with separate shower and tub and custom-fixtured walk in closet. Top level offers two more bedrooms with shared bath and roof level patio with views of Century City and beyond. Furnished leased, available short term.